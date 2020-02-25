Cold Blast On The Way!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wednesday will start off mostly cloudy, with possibly a stray shower or two. A polar cold front will arrive by afternoon, bringing a cold breeze, and instantly dropping temperatures into the 50s. Thursday will be sharply colder as highs struggle to reach 50 degrees, with highs staying in the 50s for Friday & Saturday. Each day will feature chilly sunshine, though there could be a few clouds Friday as a re-enforcing front pushes through.