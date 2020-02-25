Columbus police investigating hit and run at West Georgia Optical Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are releasing surveillance photos of a vehicle reportedly involved in a hit and run.
Police say the bluish/green 1994 Geo Prizm seen in photos was involved in a hit and run accident at West Georgia Optical Center located on Warm Springs Rd.
The vehicle has Georgia tag BJN4975, but has not been registered in several years.
The vehicle also has damage on the passenger side as a result of this accident.
Anyone with information on this accident or this vehicle is asked to contact the CPD Traffic Division at 706-225-4042.
