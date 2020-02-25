Coronavirus outbreak posing health and financial threat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As new clusters of the Coronavirus continue to emerge around the world, many countries are trying to limit exposure with travel restrictions and businesses closing its doors.
These attempts to limit exposure raise fears of a global economic slowdown.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) put out a new health warning Tuesday that it’s inevitable that the Coronavirus will spread in the United States with it already meeting two of three criteria to be a global pandemic.
Pamela Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department said she’s hopeful that Coronavirus cases will be less of a threat as spring approaches.
"With other respiratory illnesses with the warmer weather, the numbers tend to go down,” said Kirkland. “So hopefully, this respiratory illness will act like those. But we always want to be prepared, so that's always a good thing. And because it is a respiratory like the flu, those same precautions would apply to the Coronavirus."
The Dow fell nearly 880 points Tuesday. There was over a 1,000-point plunge on Monday. Both wiped out gains for the year, equating to hundreds of billions of dollars from the U.S. stock market.
