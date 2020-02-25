Georgia candidate for U.S. Senate makes campaign stop in the Fountain City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Georgia candidate for U.S. Senate made a stop in the Fountain City Monday night as part of a series of town hall meetings across the Peach State.
Democrat Jon Ossoff spoke with Columbus voters at his "1 Georgia" Town Hall Meeting at the Columbus Marriott.
“Taking this campaign straight to the people and hearing what is on the minds of Georgia voters,” Ossoff said.
Ossoff is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Senator David Perdue. He says it is corruption in the political system that is preventing solutions from happening.
Ossoff says he wants to hear what is on the minds of Georgia voters.
“I think that we are facing an existential threat dealing with climate change. I think that we are at ground zero with voter suppression,” said Marquese Averett, a voter in Muscogee County.
"Healthcare, that's a huge issue. As a nurse, I'm concerned about the disparity in healthcare. He emphasized the rural areas. I'm on the River Valley Regional Commission, a member, and they're in dire straights," explained Columbus City Councilor Pops Barnes.
Ossoff, who runs a media company and refers to himself as an investigative journalist, says issues at the forefront of his campaign include healthcare and costs.
"Getting every single Georgian health insurance, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, investing in our infrastructure. That message is appealing to urban, suburban, rural areas, in black, white communities. Everything in between," Ossoff explained.
Ossoff is also focusing on the military community.
"We need to get serious about whether housing on and around the base is up to standards to protect the health and safety of military personnel and their families," he said.
The democratic Senate candidate says elections are about more than flipping a state from red to blue.
“Elections are about the human condition, not political parties and dueling colors on a map. Elections are about the real human consequences,” Ossoff said.
Ossoff lost by less than four percent to Karen Handel in a runoff replacing Tom Price in the 2017 special election for Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District. Ossoff will face several other democratic senate candidates in May’s primary, including former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson.
