Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum to undergo name change

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The annual Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum will soon be known by a new name.
Retired CEO of Synovus Jim Blanchard has announced that he will no longer be associated with the event. The 2020 forum will be hosted entirely by the Leadership Institute at Columbus State University.
Blanchard says he has enjoyed his time with the forum, but wants to spend more time with his family.
This year’s forum has the theme of “Leadership in Hindsight” and begins in August.
