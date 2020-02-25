LaFayette’s undefeated run ends in State Semifinals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVM) - A magical season comes to an end as the LaFayette Bulldogs lost their first game of the season in the AHSAA 2A State Semifinals to Barbour County, 64-62.
A back-and-forth affair all game ended in favor of the Jaguars, sending LaFayette home.
They had a lead with 2:16 left in the game when Corey Boston scored a basket to put them up 57-56. Barbour County’s Ralphael Williams came back with a basket after a rebound to put the Jags up 58-57. From that point forward, Barbour County made their free throws late to finish the upset victory over the Bulldogs.
“These guys have some really really bright futures ahead of them, just as men of the community,” LaFayette coach Obadiah Threadgill said. “These guys are going to have a chance to play football and basketball at the next level and we’re just going to use this pain that they’re feeling in the offseason work and they’ll never overlook anybody. They’ll prepare with more detail and next time they have an opportunity, they’ll be ready to take advantage of it, wherever that may be.”
LaFayette ends the season with a 31-1 record.
