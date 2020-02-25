Lee Co. Coroner attending mass casualty training event in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVM) - Lee County Coroner Bill Harris is representing all of the Alabama’s coroners at a national event in Washington, D.C.
The purpose is to discuss topics like emergency response and support and how to prepare for and deal with mass casualty events like tornadoes and hurricanes.
Harris says talking with other states’ coroners and emergency experts helps on improving communication and increasing funding.
“I’m biased because we’re from Alabama, but we’re probably a lot better prepared than some other places,” says Harris. “I’ve got some ideas that were brought out up there that I brought back here to help some of the other agencies around here to help with a mass casualty situation.”
Harris says they also discussed things like concerns over the coronavirus, gaps in training and logistics.
