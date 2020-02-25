Lee County names new EMA director

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County commissioners have filled the position for emergency management director.
Rita Smith was selected to take on the role.
Smith worked at the Lee County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) for years. She mostly served as specialist and public information officer. The position of EMA director came open in 2019 after the resignation of longtime director Kathy Carson.
Smith said she’s excited to get to work.
“I’m very excited about the opportunity for change," said Smith.
Nominee Christopher Tate declined the position earlier in February.
