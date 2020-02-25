PRGX Global: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ PRGX Global Inc. (PRGX) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $4.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 26 cents per share.
The business analytics company posted revenue of $46.7 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $13.7 million, or 60 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $169.8 million.
In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $4.37. A year ago, they were trading at $9.60.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRGX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRGX