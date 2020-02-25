Rain Chances Finally Dwindling

Temperatures will reach the 70s today before dropping gradually down into the 50s again by Thursday, putting temperatures a good 10-15 degrees below average. Wednesday marks a day of transition to the drier and colder weather in store later this week. But expect a stretch of near freezing temperatures again Thursday through Sunday mornings. Despite Thursday’s abundant sunshine on tap, expect some passing clouds at times Friday into the weekend with a slim chance of a shower on Friday. Though February looks to end on a colder note, a warming trend looks to be in the cards for us again during the first week, and another chance of rain by the middle of next week.