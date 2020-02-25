Scott Cochran leaving Bama for the Dawgs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Crimson Tide Strength and Conditioning Coach Scott Cochran is leaving Alabama to coach at Georgia.
Head Coach Nick Saban released the following statement on Monday:
“We appreciate Scott’s contribution to our organization over the last 13 years. We can’t thank him enough for his service and dedication to our program, and his commitment to our players. He is taking his career in a new direction, and we wish Scott, Cissy and the kids the best. As we do with every position that opens here, we will go out and hire the best person to lead our strength and conditioning program and help our players maximize the resources available in our new sports science facility.”
According to ESPN’s Chris Low, Cochran will be an on-the-field coach.
Cochran has been at Alabama since coach Nick Saban arrived in 2007. He has been one of the players’ biggest hype men on and off the field, helping them get and stay in shape.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.