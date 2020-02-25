State Title Bound: Lanett tops Jacksonville Christian in state semifinals 70-61

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVM) - Make it four out of five state championship appearances for the Lanett Panthers. Their 70-61 win over Jacksonville Christian on Monday secured their spot in the 1A Boys State Championship game.
They jumped out to an early lead, and despite losing that lead at times during the first half, they were able to get back out in front and hold off their opponents. Lanett led by as much as 12 in the second half.
Kintavious Dozier led the team with 21 points. Cameron Boozer had a double-double with 20 points and 19 rebounds. Cameron’s twin brother Zameron also had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Lanett coach Richard Carter said the team’s tough schedule helped prepare them for big games like these.
“We had a gauntlet of a schedule at the beginning of the season,” Carter said. “At one point I think we were 1-6 or 2-6 or something like that, but we still had faith in these young men. We knew what we had. We knew that if we made it to February somebody would have to pay for all that we’d gone through to get to this point.”
Lanett plays Pickens County in the state championship game Thursday at 6:45 ET, 5:45 CT.
