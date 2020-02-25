Troup County inmate found with cell phone loaded with child pornography

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - After a tip from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate at the LaGrange Transitional Center was found to be in possession of a cell phone with numerous images of child pornography.
The Georgia Department of Corrections and the LaGrange Police Department made contact with Charles Ray Dye Jr. in the facility.
Authorities were able to determine that Dye was illegally in possession of a cell phone, due to his current status as an inmate at the facility.
Investigators found numerous photos and videos in a “secured application” that depicted children under the age of 16 involved in sexual acts.
Dye was informed that he was being charged under of the Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation Act of 2007 and was transferred to a more secure facility within the Georgia Department of Corrections.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.