Ala. Rep. Bradley Byrne visits Opelika during campaign tour

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - With Alabama’s primary next week, candidates are making their last pitch to voters.
Tuesday, a U.S. Representative for Alabama made a stop in Lee County as he campaigned around the state for U.S. Senate.
U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne shook hands and greeted voters at Niffer’s Place in downtown Opelika Tuesday afternoon as part of his “Fire Doug Jones Tour.”
“This week, we’re travelling all over the state of Alabama, meeting with supporters and sometimes there’s people there who are just curious about who we are,” Byrne said. “It’s just that last push before election day.”
The fourth term congressman from Mobile discussed his ties to Lee County.
“My wife and I had our first date here in Lee County in 1980. So, I’ve always had a special relationship with this area,” he said.
Byrne said he cares about issues important to those in Lee County, such as the controversial proposed quarry site just North of downtown Opelika.
“I’m opposed to it,” Byrne said. “I think it’s wrong all the way around. That’s not good for this area, so I agree with the mayor and I’ve stood up with him and others in this area to oppose that quarry.”
Byrne went on to share why he believes he’s the best Republican candidate for the state and why he feels he can beat incumbent U.S. Senator Doug Jones.
In this Senate race, Byrne is facing six other candidates, including Tommy Tuberville, Jeff Sessions, and Roy Moore.
“We Republicans proved we can’t beat Doug Jones with just any Republican,” Byrne said. “We have to be the right Republican to beat him. And people said, 'You are the right republican; we want you to run.”
Those attending the event said they’re pleased Byrne decided to stop in Opelika.
“It’s really exciting,” Ann Bennett said. “He has a lot of places across the state he could have come at this last week of the campaign.”
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.