Another Arctic Blast Headed Our Way

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cold front moving through the Southeast today will bring another shot of chilly air to the Chattahoochee Valley as we wrap up the month of February, but not without a little more rain in the mix first. Fortunately, rain chances are fairly low today (20-30% coverage during the afternoon and evening hours), but still not a bad idea to have the umbrella around after this morning. You can finally put it away on Thursday though as clouds move out and sunshine settles back in. Temperatures will fall from the low 60s down in the 50s this afternoon as the front comes through, putting us back near freezing Thursday through Sunday mornings.