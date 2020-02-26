Carver, Troup, Central-Talbotton advance to GHSA girls state semifinals

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Carver Tigers outlasted the Woodward Academy War Eagles 70-63 on Tuesday night in the GHSA Class 4A girls state quarterfinals, but the win came at a heavy price.
Senior center Olivia Cochran, widely considered the best player in the state, was ejected from the game after collecting two technical fouls in the fourth quarter, making her ineligible for Friday’s state semis.
In an extremely physical game, Cochran took several hard fouls, and in the fourth quarter emotions boiled over. In the opening minute of the period she scored despite having her jersey pulled by a War Eagles defender, and then exchanged words with her. At the 2:41 mark, Cochran took another hard foul, and had another verbal exchange, which resulted in the ejection.
Despite not playing the final two-plus minutes of the game, Cochran led all scorers with 23 points. Kionna Gaines had 14, and Damya Beacham added 11.
Sydney Bowles led Woodward with 15 points.
Carver will face the Troup Tigers in the semis after Troup won on the road, beating the McDonough Warhawks 58-48. The matchup will take place at Fort Valley State University on Friday at a time yet to be announced.
The Americus-Sumter Lady Panthers will try to claim a spot in the other 4A girls semifinal on Wednesday night, when they play at Spalding at 6 pm ET.
In other action, the top-seeded Central-Talbotton Hawks advance to the 1A-Public girls semis with a 56-23 win over the Georgia Military Bulldogs. They’ll take on the Calhoun County Cougars on Friday at Valdosta State University.
The area’s two boys teams did not fare as well in road contests. The Spencer Greenwave were eliminated from the 2A playoffs by the Glenn Hills Spartans, 76-69. The previously unbeaten Americus-Sumter Panthers were knocked out of the 4A playoffs in an upset, falling to the St. Pius X Golden Lions 73-70 in double overtime.
