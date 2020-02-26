Columbus City Council makes mid-year budget adjustments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus city councilors heard updates on several projects during a council meeting Tuesday night and made some mid-year budget adjustments.
One of the adjustments is funding for the court management system. Mayor Skip Henderson said most of the costs will go toward computers and hardware for law enforcement officers to participate in e-ticketing and help streamline their operations.
"A new technology system that's going to help us streamline every aspect of our law enforcement personnel including the courts, but there's a few additional items that they're asking for that are really going to make things easier for our first responders," said Henderson.
Other topics included a discussion about City Manager Isaiah Hugley’s Millennial Roundtable, which is an organization for emerging leaders working for the city. They recently took a trip to the state capitol where they met with Governor Brian Kemp.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.