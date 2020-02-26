Columbus man arrested on multiple child sex crime charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is behind bars after being arrested on multiple child sex crimes.
25-year-old Charles Laverne Boston was taken into custody by the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit on Feb. 26 at approximately 10:00 a.m.
Boston is charged with multiple felonies including:
- Child Molestation
- Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes
- Violation of the Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act
He is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Feb. 28 at 9:00 a.m.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
