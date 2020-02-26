Columbus murder victim allegedly shot after defending friend, court testimony says

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details are emerging in mid-January murder at Warren Williams Apartments as the man charged with that murder made his first court appearance.
17-year-old Derick Jones pleaded not guilty to the Jan. 17 murder of Dorian Gibson in his preliminary Recorder’s Court hearing.
Court testimony revealed that Gibson was visiting his niece when he allegedly witnessed a group of people involved in a fight with a woman who was a close friend of Gibson’s.
Gibson reportedly threatened them to get off of the woman and punched Jones.
Two conflicting versions of the what happened next were presented in court. In the first, Gibson punched Jones who then allegedly immediately pulled out a gun and shot Gibson. In an alternate version of events, Jones left the scene to retrieve a gun and returned to shoot Gibson.
Gibson suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.
Witnesses were able to pick Jones out of a lineup as the man who fired a weapon at Gibson. Jones turned himself in to police on Feb. 20.
Gibson’s case was bound over to Superior Court.
