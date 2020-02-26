FedNat Holding: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) _ FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.9 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Sunrise, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 59 cents per share.
The insurance underwriter posted revenue of $109 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $107 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1 million, or 8 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $407.9 million.
FedNat Holding shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.35, a decrease of 23% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FNHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FNHC