GSP investigating pedestrian fatality on Hamilton Rd. in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a pedestrian fatality in Troup County.
A critically injured pedestrian was found laying in the roadway of Hamilton Road near Rosemont Elementary School in LaGrange. A passing motorist found the pedestrian on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at around 10:30 p.m.
Anyone who was in the area near the time the pedestrian was found or has any information about the case is asked to call the GSP Post 2 in LaGrange at 706-845-4104 during daytime hours or the GSP Communications Center at 770-254-7201 after hours.
