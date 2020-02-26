GSP investigating pedestrian fatality on Hamilton Rd. in LaGrange

By Olivia Gunn | February 26, 2020 at 4:53 PM EST - Updated February 26 at 4:53 PM

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a pedestrian fatality in Troup County.

A critically injured pedestrian was found laying in the roadway of Hamilton Road near Rosemont Elementary School in LaGrange. A passing motorist found the pedestrian on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at around 10:30 p.m.

Anyone who was in the area near the time the pedestrian was found or has any information about the case is asked to call the GSP Post 2 in LaGrange at 706-845-4104 during daytime hours or the GSP Communications Center at 770-254-7201 after hours.

