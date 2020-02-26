GUEST SEGMENT: Enrichment Services making appointments for Head Start program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you are looking to get a jump start on your child’s education, Enrichment Services has a program that might work well for you.
Enrichment Services Head Start and Early Head Start program’s offers health, nutrition, educational and family services to families with children between the ages of six weeks and five.
Applicants must be age and income eligible and live in their seven-county service area, which includes Russell, Muscogee, Clay, Quitman, Chattahoochee, Stewart and Talbot counties
Residents of Russell and Muscogee counties can make appointments online and those in the other counties can call the office at the numbers below.
- Chattahoochee County – 706-610-4496
- Clay and Quitman counties – 706-610-4395
- Stewart County – 706-610-4496
- Talbot County – 706-610-4257
Applications are done in-person at Enrichment Services’ office.
Leaders with the Head Start Program say that studies show that children engaged in high-quality early childhood education programs are more likely to go on to achieve school readiness.
There are currently approximately 1,000 families involved in the programs.
