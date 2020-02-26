Man charged with methamphetamine possession after shoplifting in Valley

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Montgomery man is behind bars on drug charges after allegedly shoplifting at an east Alabama store.
Officers were called to Marvin’s in the 2900 block of 20th Ave. in Valley to reports of a man shoplifting on Feb. 25 at approximately 12:30 p.m.
The man, later identified as 51-year-old Richard Lee Murray, ran from the store upon being approached by police.
Officers were able to catch Murray at the front of the store and take him to the ground. Murray refused to comply with commands from officers, leading to him being tazed twice before complying and obeying orders.
Upon being handcuffed, Murray began complaining of chest pains and was taken to East Alabama Medical Center - Lanier for treatment.
While at the hospital, Murray attempted to hide a small bag of drugs that tested positively for methamphetamine.
After being released from EAMC - Lanier, Murray was taken to the Chambers County Detention Center, where he is currently being held. He is being charged with robbery, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental operations. Total bond for his charges is set at $12,500.
