Muscogee Co. kindergarten and pre-k registration approaching for 2020-2021 school year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Registration for pre-k and kindergarten will soon open in Muscogee County for the 2020-2021 school year.
The pre-k application will be available online and at select locations March 2 through March 20. Kindergarten registration will take place March 9 through March 27 at each student’s assigned school or district’s Public Education Center.
Students who are four years old on or before September 1, 2020 and residents of Muscogee County are eligible for pre-k enrollment. Acceptance in to the pre-k program is based on available funding and space. Application submission does not guarantee a seat in the program.
Pre-k applicants will be submitted into a lottery drawing with equal chances of random selection. Parents or guardians will receive an email notification on March 27 detailing the application status. Students who are not selected during the pre-k lottery process will be placed on a waiting list.
To access the pre-k application online, click here.
Pre-k applications for the following schools are available at the district’s Public Education Center:
- Double Churches Elementary
- Downtown Magnet Academy
- Eagle Ridge Academy
- Forrest Road Elementary
- Fox Elementary
- Lonnie Jackson Academy
- Mathews Elementary
- Midland Academy
- Rigdon Road Elementary
- River Road Elementary
- South Columbus Elementary
- Wesley Heights Elementary
