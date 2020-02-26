Muscogee Co. students awarded full-tuition scholarships to Alabama State University

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several students in Muscogee County received scholarships Wednesday to attend Alabama State University.
The scholarships were given as part of Alabama State’s President Bus Tour. Alabama State’s president, Dr. Quinton Ross, Jr., visited with students in the area and awarded surprise full-ride college scholarships.
This year’s scholarship recipients are Shaw High School students Syniah Hood, Jordyn Moody, and Genesis Winston, as well as Kendrick High student Daron Johnson.
"It means a lot to know that hard work and academics, it all pays off,” said Moody. “Like I really have a full ride to this school. It's a blessing."
"It means a lot because I came a long way from getting in trouble in school to being able to handle myself in school," Winston said.
"This is an absolute honor,” said Hood. “I have worked so hard all four years and it has been so great to see that my school and Alabama State appreciates everything that I've done so much that they were able to reward me a scholarship."
The students were either rewarded with the academic excellence scholarship or the academic incentive. Both include full tuition for four years and money for books.
