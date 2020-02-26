Rayonier Advanced Materials: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) _ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $29 million.
The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 45 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 78 cents per share.
The maker of cellulose products posted revenue of $468 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $22 million, or 57 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.78 billion.
The company's shares closed at $2.39. A year ago, they were trading at $15.04.
