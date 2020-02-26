Sharply Colder Thursday

Thursday will be sharply colder as highs struggle to reach 50 degrees, with highs staying in the 50s for Friday & Saturday. Each day will feature chilly sunshine, though there could be a few clouds Friday as a re-enforcing front pushes through.
Nighttime temperatures will be quite cold, with a light freeze possible each night Wednesday though Saturday. Thursday night looks the coldest with 20s possible across the area.
A warm pattern change starts Sunday, with highs soaring into the upper 70s by this time next week. Some spots could threaten 80 degrees. Clouds will be on the increase by Sunday, but rain chances should hold off until the middle of the week.
