Team from Take the City ministry in Columbus takes mission trip to Africa

“When we went to Africa, we went there partnering with a lot of churches to train and equip those churches to share their faith,” Chalmers said about the mission. On what they learned from the Take The City group, Pastor Enson Sinkhonde of Malawi Assemblies of God, said “The teaching at the church at this locality from different leaders will help us a lot.” The longtime African pastor said it was an eye-opener to have the evangelists from Georgia show how outreach can easily be done.