Yellow Dot program launches in Columbus to help first responders better serve the public

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new program is starting in Columbus to help first responders better serve the public.
The Yellow Dot program involves a packet where citizens can write down their medical information for first responders to use when they’re called to homes or cars.
For homes, residents put their sticker near the front door and medical packet on the refrigerator with a yellow magnet. For cars, the sticker goes on the driver’s rear window with the packet in the glove box.
The goal of the program is help first responders best serve people if they’re unable to tell first responders their medical history or medications. Yellow Dot is geared toward adults 55 and older. However, there are some exceptions based on medical necessity.
A representative from the Columbus Health Department said sometimes, medical problems like heart issues or high blood pressure aren’t visible to first responders.
"If you're in your home, if you're there by yourself and you fall or unconscious, the first responders can get to you and know your information and you don't have to be able to tell them that," said Pamela Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department.
A Yellow Dot packet can be picked up at the Columbus Health Department or any public library.
