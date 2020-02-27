Alabama State alumni gather for reception in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As students begin making their college decisions, Alabama State university is hoping those in the tri-city area will decide to attend America’s oldest state-sponsored HBCU.
Alabama State President Dr. Quinton Ross wrapped up his bus tour in the area with a reception for Alabama State alumni and friends. The reception was held at Warehouse 9 in Columbus.
"It’s just so important for them to touch and to feel Alabama State and understand that it’s an institution that wraps its arms around individuals and allows them to dream and achieve the dreams that they have,” said Ross.
The special event came just hours after the university awarded six students from high schools in Columbus and Phenix City with full rides to Alabama State.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.