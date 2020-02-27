Camden County, Ga. children at center of Amber Alert found safe in Ind.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The three Camden County children at the center of an Amber Alert have been found safe in Indiana, according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.
They originally reported 6-year-old Meadow Lin Gentry, 5-year-old Autumn Leann Gentry, and 3-year-old Kole Aaron Gentry were taken on Wednesday by 26-year-old Marshall Aaron Gentry.
CCSO confirms Indiana law enforcement found all members of the family safe. Indiana law enforcement continue to investigate to determine if all voluntarily left the Camden County area.
Officials say the children were considered to be in extreme danger.
They were last seen in St. Mary’s, Ga. They are believed to be traveling in a 2019 black Toyota Tundra with licence plate number RTQ7135.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.