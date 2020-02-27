Auburn’s fifth annual Tiger Giving Day breaks records

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University is hailing its fifth annual Tiger Giving Day event a big success. More than 4,000 donors reaching into their pockets to support a record 40 campus-wide projects!
The event, which was held on Feb. 19, sought to fundraise for dozens of projects that would benefit students, faculty and the community.
When the funds were tallied, organizers announced 33 of the projects were fully funded and most others hit at least 75 percent of their goals.
Tiger Giving Day donors helped the following projects:
- The Canine Performance Sciences program can support its February litter of puppies. ($36,745 raised from 298 donors)
- Asthma Camp Eagle, a free day camp for children who have asthma, can expand its staff and supplies so more campers can attend. ($10,580 raised from 158 donors)
- The Honors College Service Closet can be stocked with needed materials for service projects. ($10,030 raised from 130 donors)
- The Auburn Student Alumni Association created four new scholarships. ($4,425 raised from 90 donors)
- The Miller Writing Center can fund additional student staff salaries. ($5,000 raised from 65 donors)
- The Theme Park Engineering Group can represent Auburn University at the Ryerson Invitational Thrill Design Competition. ($5,000 raised from 90 donors)
- Student veterans in Auburn’s Veterans Resource Center can have access to essential laptops, tablets and scientific calculators. ($13,700 raised from 174 donors)
- Faculty and students from the Harrison School of Pharmacy can help improve the adolescent vaccination rate in Alabama by providing educational materials and information for patients. ($10,250 raised from 163 donors)
- The Gene Machine can travel to underserved parts of Alabama to provide genetic testing and counseling to women who may be at risk for breast cancer. ($17,075 raised from 214 donors)
- Industrial design students in the College of Architecture, Design and Construction can now create and field test 12 medical backpacks to be used by medical teams providing health care in areas such as Haiti, Africa and South America. ($11,490 raised from 164 donors)
- Scholarships can be provided to recruit top talent to Auburn’s Wheelchair Basketball team. ($33,884 raised from 244 donors)
- The Southeastern Raptor Center can purchase a food freezer for the centralized storage of raptor food. ($27,800 raised from 222 donors)
- The Gogue Performing Arts Center can host an orchestral performance for area schoolchildren, followed by a hands-on learning opportunity to interact with the instruments and learn from the musicians who play them. ($26,295 raised from 130 donors)
- The Auburn University Libraries can provide cameras, GoPros, microphones, tripods, projectors, green screens and more for students to check out. ($5,646 raised from 81 donors)
- Music education students in the College of Education can now have instruments when they teach at Loachapoka Elementary School. ($16,605 raised from 200 donors)
- The War Eagle Motorsports team in the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering can purchase carbon fiber for their 2020 racecars. ($10,878 raised from 104 donors)
- Students in the Technical Association of Pulp and Paper Industry can continue their community papermaking outreach programs by upgrading and manufacturing a new, portable papermaking cart. ($7,055 raised from 58 donors)
- Engineering students who serve as ambassadors for the Greater East Alabama Science and Engineering Fair can continue to share their experience and mentor middle and high school students with their projects. ($10,555 raised from 132 donors)
- The Department of Music in the College of Liberal Arts can now outfit a recording studio as part of an initiative to add a Music Technology Program. ($26,937 raised from 94 donors)
- The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute can create ADA-compliant and accessible spaces, as well as commission a portrait of historic Sunny Slope. ($10,375 raised from 84 donors)
- Campus Kitchens can continue to fight food insecurity by purchasing a utility vehicle for volunteers to pick up unserved food from campus dining halls. ($14,368 raised from 211 donors)
- The College of Human Sciences can purchase supplies for a cutting-edge Pathogen Lab. ($4,805 raised from 51 donors)
- The Harbert College of Business can provide experiential learning experiences for students, growing Auburn’s entrepreneur ecosystem. ($54,540 raised from 282 donors)
- Previously unused space in Spidle Hall can be transformed into a study space. ($9,880 raised from 65 donors)
- The Auburn Whitewater Kayaking Club can represent Auburn University at more competitions across the Southeast. ($3,420 raised from 59 donors)
- Auburn’s Clay Shooting Club can compete in the staple event of collegiate-level competitive clay shooting. ($7,540 raised from 69 donors)
- High-tech vertical farms, housed in shipping containers, will offer fresh vegetables and fruits for campus dining facilities year-round and be staffed by student employees. ($10,650 raised from 126 donors)
- The Davis Arboretum can construct a new amphitheater. ($11,000 raised from 160 donors)
- More first-generation and underrepresented students can pursue graduate school with graduate school test preparation and review materials. ($7,500 raised from 124 donors)
- The Turtle Pond at the Kreher Nature Preserve can be restored and enhanced. ($7,795 raised from 122 donors)
- Researchers at the Deer Lab can access needed equipment to gain a better understanding of white-tailed deer health. ($11,805 raised from 84 donors)
- Auburn Clubs can provide scholarships to students from their hometowns. ($164,351 raised from 386 donors)
- Community families whose children have autism will have less financial burden when seeking early intervention services. ($20,000 raised from 322 donors)
- The Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program can be funded. ($36,208 raised from 797 donors)
- Anatomy and physiology lab students can benefit from hands-on dissection applications with an arm and leg SynDaver Anatomy models. ($13,811 raised from 145 donors)
- The Martial Arts Club can purchase safety mats. ($3,061 raised from 45 donors)
- The College of Human Sciences can use virtual reality to show the dangers of vaping. ($7,275 raised from 140 donors)
- The Provost Leadership Undergraduate Scholarship program can help underserved students attend Auburn. ($26,073 raised from 274 donors)
- Plainsmen’s Prep can provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for incoming students. ($2,000 raised from 31 donors)
- The Auburn Research Park can begin transforming student designs into unique outdoor areas for work and recharging. ($5,168 raised from 77 donors)
All projects and their updates can be viewed at TigerGiving.org.
