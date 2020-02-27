AUDIO: Colo. girl calls 911 for injured stuffed bunny; officer has perfect response

🔊Sound Up🔊 When a six-year-old girl's stuffed animal sustained an injury, she grew concerned and called 911. She hung up without speaking to dispatchers, so police went to the home to make sure everybody was okay. Fortunately, the family was fine, responding officers were able to patch up the bunny, and this became a great teachable moment for a young resident. *** A few 911 tips: 📱 If you have an old device that your kids use for games or videos, make sure to put it in airplane mode to avoid accidental 911 calls. If they need wifi to access content, know that emergency calls can still be made. 📱 Talk to your family about when and how to call for help if it's truly needed. 📱 If someone does accidentally call 911, don't just hang up - stay on the line and let the Dispatcher know. We take every call seriously, including hangups, so please help us out and let us know if you call by mistake. Disclaimer: not all officers are equipped with the same rabbit repair skills, so please do not call police for furmergencies. If your stuffed animal is having difficulties, we'd advise consulting someone with sewing experience. If your actual animal is having a medical issue, please contact a veterinarian. Please call 911 if you or another person is in immediate danger. If you need to reach us in a non-emergency situation, you can always give us a call at 970-419-FCPD.