Axon: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) _ Axon Enterprise Inc. (AAXN) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $12.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 41 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.
The maker of stun guns and body cameras posted revenue of $171.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $146.8 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $882,000, or 1 cent per share. Revenue was reported as $530.9 million.
Axon expects full-year revenue in the range of $615 million to $625 million.
Axon shares have climbed 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $77.12, a climb of 39% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAXN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAXN