Central girls lose to Hoover in State Semifinals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVM) - Central’s season came to an end Thursday morning in the 7A State Semifinals on a 58-42 loss to defending state champion Hoover. They were outscored 33-18 in the second half despite going into halftime only trailing by one.
Central jumped out to a lead in the early minutes, but Hoover appeared to take over from there. Led by Reniya Kelly and Madison Adamson, the Buccaneers were able to get out to a seven point lead in the second quarter. From there, CHS was able to claw its way back to a tie game at 24. A late free throw gave Hoover the one-point lead going into the break.
It was a different story in the second half. Kelly and Adamson were part of an offensive barrage that included multiple three-point shots coupled with solid defense on the other end of the floor. They built a double-digit lead and never relinquished it from there, leading to the 58-42 final score.
Senior Eryn Johnson led Central with 12 points, followed by fellow senior Sierra Roberts who had eight.
