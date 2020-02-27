Child death investigation underway on Sandfort Rd. in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police are currently investigating a death at a home on Sandfort Rd.
Officers were dispatched to a home in the 1900 block of Sandfort Rd. this morning.
Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. has confirmed that a 6-year-old child has died. The body is being taken for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
The Russell County Coroner’s Office has been called to this residence before, but Coroner Sumbry could not confirm any other information.
This is a developing story. Keep with us on air and online for the latest details.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.