Columbus police searching for runaway teen last seen near Fortson Rd.

By Olivia Gunn | February 27, 2020 at 5:02 PM EST - Updated February 27 at 5:06 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a runaway teen.

Sixteen-year-old Edward Ken Yon Wright was last seen Wednesday, February 26 at around 6 a.m. near Fortson Road.

Edward is 5’6” and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black dreads.

Edward was last seen wearing a black shirt and dark colored pants. According to police, Edward was picked up by someone driving a silver car. They may be traveling to Lyons, Georgia in Toombs County.

Anyone with information on Edward’s whereabouts is asked to call the 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

