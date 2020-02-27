Cool Days Ahead, but Staying Dry

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dry weather will continue for Friday and the weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s on Friday and Saturday with mid 60s on Sunday. There will be a mix of sun and clouds along the way, but our forecast will still be dry. Look for lows near freezing Friday and Sunday mornings, so if you have early morning plans that will be something to watch out for! Next week, an approaching storms system will provide a 20-30% coverage of showers on Monday and Tuesday - not everyone will get wet, and our temperatures will see a big jump - with upper 60s and lower 70s back in the forecast. Wednesday, most of the rain and storms will move in - some could be on the strong side, so we will keep an eye on that for any severe weather concerns. After the rain and storms move out, the temperatures will drop back to the upper 50s and lower 60s with lows in the 30s for the end of next week.