Cougars top Hurricanes, Lady Cougars fall to GSW in final home game of regular season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus State Cougars got 23 points from Landrius Horton and 19 from Bryant Givens to beat the Georgia Southwestern Hurricanes 80-73 on Senior Night on Wednesday at the Lumpkin Center.
With the victory, the Cougars (16-11, 11-8 PBC) clinches fifth place seeding for the upcoming Peach Belt Conference Tournament with one game remaining in the regular season.
The CSU women’s team didn’t fare as well, falling to the Lady ‘Canes, 64-56. Despite the loss, the Lady Cougars (17-8, 12-7 PBC) have clinched fourth in conference, and will host a quarterfinal game when the PBC Tournament gets underway next week.
