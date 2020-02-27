156 dogs rescued across Georgia in dog abuse sting, including Chattahoochee Valley

GEORGIA (WTVM) - Eleven federal search warrants were executed across Georgia, including the Chattahoochee Valley counties of Talbot, Webster and Taylor, for violations of the Animal Welfare Act and drug trafficking.
The search warrants resulted in the rescue of 156 dogs.
Search warrants were executed at the following addresses:
- 90 block of Calloway Dr., in Roberta, in Crawford County, Ga.
- 100 block of Stanton Circle, in Warner Robins, in Houston County, Ga.
- 400 block of Vienna St., in Fort Valley, in Peach County, Ga.
- 700 block of Green St., in Fort Valley, in Peach County, Ga.
- 200 block of Buckrun Rd., in Talbotton, in Talbot County, Ga.
- 200 block of Chapman Rd., in Shiloh, in Talbot County, Ga.
- 800 block of Jeff Hendricks Rd., in Woodland, in Talbot County, Ga.
- 60 block of Turner Estates Rd., in Reynolds, in Taylor County, Ga.
- 300 block of Millard Kennedy Rd., in Preston, in Webster County, Ga.
“I am incredibly grateful to the law enforcement teams who came together from all over the region to rescue these abused animals as we continue to investigate this alleged dog fighting ring,” said U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler. “Illegal dog fighting is a barbaric activity. Those who choose to violate the Animal Welfare Act face serious consequences, including federal prison time, where there is no parole.”
The 156 rescued animals are now in the care of the U.S. Marshals Service.
“The provisions of the Animal Welfare Act were designed to protect animals from being used in illegal fighting ventures, which often entail other forms of criminal activity involving drugs, firearms, and gambling,” said Special Agent in Charge Jason Williams of the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Office of Inspector General.
It is unknown if these search warrants resulted in any arrests.
WARNING: The images in the gallery below may be considered graphic to some viewers.
