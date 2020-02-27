Freeze Expected Tonight

Our weather begins to change on Sunday as clouds increase from the west. By Monday, cloudy skies will dominate the region as the next storm system organizes to the west. A spotty shower is possible Monday into Tuesday, with thunderstorms likely by next Wednesday. Meanwhile, spring-like warmth will overspread the Southeast ahead of the system. Highs will soar into the 70s by Monday, and could threaten the 80 degree mark midweek.