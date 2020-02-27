Freeze Expected Tonight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After struggling to reach 50 degrees with chilly sunshine this afternoon, temperatures will crash into the 20s & 30s overnight. With a light freeze expected, all plants and pets should be protected.
Cool winter sunshine continues into Friday and Saturday, with highs in the 50s, and lows in the 30s.
Our weather begins to change on Sunday as clouds increase from the west. By Monday, cloudy skies will dominate the region as the next storm system organizes to the west. A spotty shower is possible Monday into Tuesday, with thunderstorms likely by next Wednesday. Meanwhile, spring-like warmth will overspread the Southeast ahead of the system. Highs will soar into the 70s by Monday, and could threaten the 80 degree mark midweek.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.