Georgia General Assembly passes bill to consolidate Muscogee County Marshal’s Office

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia General Assembly has passed a bill that would consolidate the Muscogee County Marshal’s Office into the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.
House Bill 967 amends a 1915 Act that established the Municipal Court of Columbus, Ga.
The bill, which unanimously passed the Georgia House of Representatives and Senate, will make the sheriff the ex officio marshal of the Municipal Court.
The bill also provides that the Muscogee County Marshal’s Office will be consolidated into the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office “to provide for related matters; to provide for effective dates; to repeal conflicting laws; and for other purposes.”
The current Muscogee County Marshal Greg Countryman has previously announced his intent to vacate the position and run for Muscogee County Sheriff against incumbent Sheriff Donna Tompkins.
All five Georgia representatives who represent the Columbus community sponsored the bill: Carolyn Hugley, Vance Smith, Debbie Buckner, Calvin Smyre and Richard Smith.
The bill will now go the desk of Governor Brian Kemp for signature.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.