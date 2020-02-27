GUEST SEGMENT: Annual Empty Bowl Brunch raising money for Feeding the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local artists are getting ready for the annual Empty Bowl Brunch that benefits the Kid’s Cafe at Feeding the Valley.
The event, hosted by Columbus Parks and Recreation, features bowls hand-crafted by local artists that you can purchase to eat out of and then take home.
Your ticket gets you a hand-painted bowl from Britt David Pottery Studio and as much soup donated by local restaurants as you can eat.
One in five children in the state of Georgia are food insecure. Feeding the Valley works to reduce that number in the Columbus area by providing 1,700 hot meals a day in the community.
Empty Bowl is being held on Sunday, Mar. 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Northside Recreation Center. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children.
