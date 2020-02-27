Meadows, Cadenhead lead Cougars to win over Montevallo

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - David Meadows went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI and Tyler Cadenhead pitched four-hit ball over seven innings to lead No. 23 Columbus State to a 9-1 victory over Montevallo on Wednesday afternoon at Burger King Stadium at Ragsdale Field.
The Cougars (11-3) opened the scoring with four runs in the second inning. Dane Bullock got things started with a solo homer, his first of the season. Meadows followed with an RBI double, and Isaac Bouton added a two-run single.
Meadows added a 2-run single in the third inning, with three more runs coming in the eighth, two on wild pitches and the other on a double play.
Tyler Cadenhead (1-1) earned the victory with his four-hit, seven inning performance. He struck out four and walked one.
The Cougars get back in action when they open a three-game PBC series with Lander on Friday night with the first pitch slated for 6 pm ET.
