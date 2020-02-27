Muscogee County Jail at 91% capacity, report says

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Jail is currently below capacity, according to a report by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
The report states that the Muscogee County Jail has a capacity of 1,069 inmates. As of the Feb. 6 collection of data for the report, there were 975 inmates in the jail, which places the jail at 91% capacity.
782 of those 975 inmates are currently in jail awaiting trial, which makes up 80% of the jail inmates.
Ten percent of the inmates are serving a county sentence and four percent are sentenced to state. The remaining six percent of inmates are classified as ‘other.’
Muscogee County Superior Court Judge Gil McBride says this is the first time in a long time the jail has been consistently below capacity, despite having an increased number of bookings in recent years.
Judge McBride says he attributes the decrease in inmates to having access to courtrooms. Between June 2018 and March 2019, Judge McBride says that four of the five Superior Court courtrooms were out of service.
“Unfortunately, you just can’t have court without courtrooms,” said Judge McBride.
To view this County Jail Inmate Population report and reports from previous months, click here.
