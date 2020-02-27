One person injured in overnight shooting on Pine Ridge Trail in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - One juvenile is in stable condition after being injured during a shooting on Pine Ridge Trail in Phenix City.
Officers were dispatched to the area of Whiterock Rd. and Pine Ridge Trail at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 27.
The juvenile was found suffering from a single gunshot wound and taken to a local medical facility and treated. He is currently listed in stable condition.
There is no word on any suspects or what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the PCPD at 334-448-2835.
