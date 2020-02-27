Opelika girls, Eufaula boys eliminated in AHSAA tourney; Americus-Sumter girls advance to GHSA semis

In Georgia, the only local team in action on Wednesday enjoyed their trip to Griffin. The Americus-Sumter Lady Panthers beat the Spalding Jaguars 49-42 to advance to the GHSA Class 4A state semifinals. They’ll take on Luella on Friday at 6 pm ET at Fort Valley State University. The other 4A semifinal features two area teams – defending state champ Carver and Troup. That game tips off Friday at 2 pm ET.