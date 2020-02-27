Opelika girls, Eufaula boys eliminated in AHSAA tourney; Americus-Sumter girls advance to GHSA semis

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika girls and Eufaula boys both saw their state title dreams end on Wednesday in the AHSAA state semifinals at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center.
Opelika played in the day’s opening game, falling to two-time defending 6A state champ Hazel Green 46-35. Kaitlyn Bryant led the Bulldogs with nine points in a losing effort.
Eufaula’s 6A title run was ended by Huffman 75-52. Eiszeric Thomas of the Tigers led all scorers with 19 points.
In Georgia, the only local team in action on Wednesday enjoyed their trip to Griffin. The Americus-Sumter Lady Panthers beat the Spalding Jaguars 49-42 to advance to the GHSA Class 4A state semifinals. They’ll take on Luella on Friday at 6 pm ET at Fort Valley State University. The other 4A semifinal features two area teams – defending state champ Carver and Troup. That game tips off Friday at 2 pm ET.
Two area teams remain in the title chase in Alabama, and both will hit the court on Thursday. The Central Lady Devils take on Hoover at 10 am ET in the Class 7A semifinals, while the Lanett Panthers play Pickens County for the Class 1A state championship at 5:45 pm CT in Birmingham.
