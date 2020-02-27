Opelika police searching for suspects using stolen credit card

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are releasing surveillance photos of two suspects who allegedly used a stolen credit card.
Police say the suspects used the stolen cards to purchase shoes at Shoe Station on Enterprise Dr. in Tigertown.
The female suspect can be seen in a red and white pullover. She is approximately 5′5″ and weighs 200 pounds.
The male suspect was wearing a black jacket and hat. He is approximately 5′11″ and 150 pounds.
Anyone with information on this incident or these suspects’ identities is asked to contact the OPD Detective Division at 334-705-5220.
