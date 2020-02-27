Peachtree Mall in Columbus partners with organizations for 3rd annual Prom Promise event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Peachtree Mall in Columbus is partnering with other local organizations to host this year’s Prom Promise event.
The event takes place Saturday, March 14 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in Dillard’s court area.
Students headed to prom and their parents are invited to the event along with community members. The goal of Prom Promise is to recognize and bring an awareness to students to be mindful of their choices during prom season.
Students and parents will be educated on how poor choices will affect them and everyone around them. Resources will be available to encourage students to make wise decisions.
“We have over 50 kids that are volunteering from Muscogee County,” said Tavida Rice, general manager of Peachtree Mall. “[They] will wear and display in a fashion show. Counters like MAC, Sephora will help with makeup and hair for the event and they show it off,” said Rice.
Students will also be able to participate in impaired driving simulators, enjoy a fashion show, and more.
