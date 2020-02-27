Police investigating mail theft throughout LaGrange, Troup Co.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating incidents of mail theft.
Police began an investigation into theft of mail from several mailboxes on Lakeshore Drive, Piney Woods Drive, and Country Club Drive on Feb. 23.
The investigation revealed 34-year-old Kimberly Towler, 18-year-old Dontes Delaney, 18-year-old Isacc Spradlin, and two juveniles had stolen mail and packages from multiple mailboxes.
A search of the suspects’ home recovered a large amount of stolen property dating back as far as August 2019. The property was stolen from multiple residences throughout Troup County.
The investigation is active. Residents who believe they are victims of mail theft are asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department or the Troup County Sheriff’s Office to report the incidents.
